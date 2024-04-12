Friday Morning News – April 12

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain mixed with snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The forest fire season began April 1st, and Wawa began with the first of the fires in April on the 4th and 5th. The two fires were located just north of Eric Lake (Hwy 614).
- Sad to hear that Canada’s Dean of Canadian Jazz has died at the age of 100. From CBC ” Nimmons received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement in 2002 — just one of many distinctions. He received the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario in 1994; a Downbeat Achievement Award for jazz education in 2006, and the Jazz Report and National Jazz Award for clarinetist of the year for 13 consecutive years, from 1995 to 2008. Nimmons also won the inaugural Juno Award for musical excellence in jazz for The Atlantic Suite in 1977.”
