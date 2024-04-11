Thursday Morning News – April 11th

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is seeking the community’s assistance in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened during the evening of April 8, 2024. The single-vehicle collision took place in the 200 block of River Road around 10:20 p.m. The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital. The driver succumbed to their injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision is a white car. Anyone who may have dash cam footage or surveillance footage of the River Road and Dacey Road area between 9:00 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. is urged to contact Traffic Services by calling 705-949-6300 ext. 348.