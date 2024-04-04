Thursday Morning News – April 4th

Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon then 60% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +4. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.
- Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles was in the Soo yesterday to learn more about the de-rostering of patients at the Group Health Centre.
- The coment known as 12P/Pons-Brooks is now visible in the evening sky. The 4th magnitude comet is brightening as it approaches the sun for a close encounter later this month.
