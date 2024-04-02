Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 2

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 6. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening. 40% chance of snow overnight. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low -2.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Jon Cada of Blind River. He won $1,740,910 in the March 2024 Thunder Bay 50/50!
