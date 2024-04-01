WFD called to building fire Easter Sunday Evening

Wawa Firefighters were called to a building fire on Mackey Street, Easter Sunday at 11:00 p.m. The building is vacant without power or water. An utility truck did come and physically cut the wires from the pole to ensure that there was no power. The firefighters were on scene for about two hours, but were called back to the scene about 3:30 a.m.. Wawa-news freelance reporter Luc Berthiaume explained. “This time around the fire appeared to have rekindled in the window frame where the bulk of the fire was on the first call. Firefighters could be seen cutting into the wall surrounding the window with tools and using a ladder to access the area.” Firefighers left the scene just after 5 a.m.