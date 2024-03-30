Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 30

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -9 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • The Simon family is looking to make a book of good memories for my brother’s children, “We heard many stories over the past week that we did not know. If Chris ever did something nice for you or a family member we would like to hear about it.” Please send your story to Char Simon PO Box 23 Wawa, ON P0S1K0

 

