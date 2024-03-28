Thursday Morning News Tidbits – March 28

Weather: Snow Squall Warning

Today – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -3. Wind chill -5 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 70% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -7 this evening and -14 overnight.

If you are traveling west today – please check highway conditions before you leave. Poor road conditions begin north of White River, with Highway 17 currently closed from Vermillion Bay to the junction of Hwy 17/71 (Longbow Corners).

Heading east, the snow squall warning may change road conditions with Environment Canada stating “Heavy snowfall with local additional accumulations of 15 to 25 cm likely.”

News Tidbits: