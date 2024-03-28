Thursday Morning News Tidbits – March 28

Weather: Snow Squall Warning
- Today – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -3. Wind chill -5 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 70% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -7 this evening and -14 overnight.
If you are traveling west today – please check highway conditions before you leave. Poor road conditions begin north of White River, with Highway 17 currently closed from Vermillion Bay to the junction of Hwy 17/71 (Longbow Corners).
Heading east, the snow squall warning may change road conditions with Environment Canada stating “Heavy snowfall with local additional accumulations of 15 to 25 cm likely.”
- Don’t forget the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre’s Movie & Dessert this afternoon at 1 p.m.
- Statistics Canada released data that shows that Canada’s population grew last year at the fastest rate since 1957. Canada’s population grew at a staggering 3.2% in 2023, compared to 3.3% in 1957.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, at 12:30 pm in front of the Sault Ste. Marie Civic Centre, located at 99 Foster Drive, an official World Autism Day flag raising will take place with the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s Mayor, Matthew Shoemaker, and Autism Ontario Board President, Lisa Vezeau-Allen in attendance.
