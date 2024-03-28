At 4:47 a.m. Environment Canada continued the Snow Squall Warning.

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to continue through this afternoon. The highest snowfall amounts are most likely to occur south of Wawa with local additional accumulations of 15 to 25 cm likely.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.