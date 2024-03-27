Wednesday Morning News – March 27

Weather: Snow Squall Watch
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High -1 with temperature falling to -4 this afternoon. Wind chill near -13. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -14.
If you are traveling today for Chris’ Funeral and Celebration of Life, please be prepared for poor road and traveling conditions this afternoon and evening.
News Tidbits:
- SSM PUC was selected as the winner of the prestigious Innovation Excellence Award at this year’s Electricity Distributors Association (EDA)’s Awards Ceremony in Toronto. PUC’s commitment to innovation and excellence has been exemplified by its groundbreaking Sault Smart Grid (SSG) project. The Sault Smart Grid is the first community-wide smart grid system in Canada achieving energy savings of 2.7%, increased customer communications regarding outages, and increased reliability for customers. Additionally, the implementation of SSG is leading to an annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,804 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
- The NWMO has submitted their 2023 annual report to the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Creating the future together — Annual Report 2023 and, Implementing Adaptive Phased Management 2024-28 is available on the nwmo.ca website. You can also complete a survey “Help shape Canada’s plan” at (link)
