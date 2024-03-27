ÉSC Trillium students celebrate International Francophonie Day

Last week, students and staff at École secondaire catholique Trillium in Chapleau celebrated International Francophonie Day! In addition to proudly displaying their green and white clothes, the students had the opportunity to take part in various fun interactive activities to test their knowledge of the world and Canadian Francophonie.

Created in 1988, the International Francophonie Day (Journée internationale de la Francophonie) is observed within the International Organization of La Francophonie’s 77 member states every March 20 to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture. There are over 369 million French speakers on Earth. This day dedicated to the French language is an opportunity for French speakers around the world to celebrate their solidarity and their desire to live together, in their differences and diversity, thus sharing the values ​​of La Francophonie.

