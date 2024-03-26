Tuesday Morning News Tidbits – March 26

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Rainfall amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain changing to a few flurries overnight. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then southwest 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Pic Mobert FN offices continue to be closed today. “The road conditions continue to be unsafe for travel. We will continue to monitor the situation however, offices will be closed again today. Stay safe everyone.”
