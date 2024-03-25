At 4:54 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Rainfall Warning.

Snow will transition to wet snow or rain overnight or Tuesday morning. Rain showers will last through most of the day Tuesday before changing back to flurries Wednesday morning. Local rainfall amounts of 20-40mm is expected.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations.