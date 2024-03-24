Winter weather travel advisory for tonight through to Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm is expected by Tuesday morning with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm an hour.
Areas affected by this weather system include:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
A slow-moving Colorado Low will result in widespread snow tonight through to Tuesday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected by Tuesday morning. Snow is expected to transition to rain Tuesday morning as the low-pressure system approaches the area.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
