Saturday Morning News – March 23

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -6. Wind chill -22 this morning and -10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -11 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Good Luck to Delaney and Evie, they are competing in Brampton at the 2024 Skate Ontario Provincial Championships this weekend
