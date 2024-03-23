Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -6. Wind chill -22 this morning and -10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -11 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Good Luck to Delaney and Evie, they are competing in Brampton at the 2024 Skate Ontario Provincial Championships this weekend
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – March 23 - March 23, 2024
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – OPEN - March 23, 2024
- Friday Morning News – March 22 - March 22, 2024