Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – OPEN

Mar 23, 2024 at 07:03
At 5:38 a.m. the highway was opened.
Mar 22, 2024 at 21:43
Highway 17 remains closed. There has been no movement of the transports on the hill. The closure is due to a jackknifed crane truck.
Mar 22, 2024 at 20:53
Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana. The highway was closed at 6:58 p.m. according to ON511 due to a collision at Montreal River Provincial Park. ON511 then amended their closure notice saying that the highway was closed due to a collision, but with no location.
The ON511 cameras on the Montreal River Hill are showing transports parked on the hill.
