At 6:27 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory warning of snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.

The snowfall is expected to begin this afternoon and end tonight. Environment Canada states that “Flurries are possible throughout this morning before bands of intense snowfall begin affecting the region in the afternoon. Within these bands of snow, visibility will be significantly reduced due to high snowfall rates. The most intense snow is expected to move out of the area from west to east tonight.”

EC continues warning “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”