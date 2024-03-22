Friday Morning News – March 22

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries at times heavy beginning near noon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -23 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20. Wind chill -7 this evening and -26 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Director of Education for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, Danny Viotto has resigned from the board to pursue a senior
leadership position with a private school in the Toronto area. Viotto will remain in his role until mid-July to ensure a smooth transition for his replacement.
