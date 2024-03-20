Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – March 20

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -9. Wind chill -24 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -15 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Stuart Souliere of Garden River who won $50,000 in the February 14, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw. His ticket was purchased at Shell on Highway 69 in Pointe-Au-Baril-Station.
  • Ontarians have until Thursday, March 21 at midnight to purchase tickets for Split the Pot Lottery for the chance to be 1 of 13 winners who will take home a piece of the growing jackpot, now approaching $1,000,000! The Lady Dunn Health Centre is a participant in this lottery and will receive funds from the draw.
