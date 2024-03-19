Weather: Snowfall Warning in effect (Pukaskwa Park – LSPP)
- Today – Flurries at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries at times heavy ending overnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -11. Wind chill -17 overnight.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – March 19 - March 19, 2024
- Snowfall Warning (Pukaskwa – LSPP) - March 19, 2024
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa to Lake Superior Provincial Park - March 18, 2024