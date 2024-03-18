Monday Morning News – March 18

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High -3. Wind chill -19 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening then snow at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low -8. Wind chill -6 this evening and -15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Glad to hear that although Shadows of the Mind has closed, the SFF in the Park (formerly Sault Film Festival), launched in 2020 to showcase ‘made in the Soo’ movies, will screen movies Aug. 7 and 21. Rain dates are Aug. 8 and 22.
