St. Monica’s Church – 3rd Sunday of Scrutiny

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

Meditation He 5.7-9

The letter to the Hebrews tells us that Jesus experienced suffering and anguish in the face of death. Faced with persecution, he prayed and begged God who could save him from death. Jesus’ prayer was answered. How was Jesus’ prayer answered when he died? Jesus was not praying for deliverance from death, but for God’s will to be done. In this sense, his prayer was doubly answered: he was saved from death by his resurrection and the salvation of the world was accomplished. Like Jesus, humanity has two attitudes towards God: one of trust and one of fear. Jesus trusted and was resurrected. We are also invited to trust God in order to live in security.

Parish News:

E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 16-24