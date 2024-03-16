The family of Ashlyn Kobzick is quite proud this weekend. The 15 year old has played hockey for the Wawa Mustangs and Travellers, and is currently playing the 2023/24 season with the U15 AA Soo Jr Girls Greyhounds of the SFHL as a forward.

Ashlyn and her fellow Greyhound teammate Journey Tegosh were asked to play on the Curve Lake Nimkiins Kwe U15 Girls Bantam team in the Little NHL Tournament in Markham.



The team was undefeated, with Ashlyn scoring in the last minute of the game to a 2- 0 victory over the Six Nations.



245 teams registered for the 50th Little NHL, with more than 4,000 Indigenous youth, ages 4-17 playing more than 500 games on 12 different rinks.

From her uncle Richie “Way to go Ashlyn you are making Wawa Proud..”