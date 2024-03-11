SSM OPP – Numerous Charges Laid after domestic disturbance on Havilland Shores Drive

One person is facing numerous charges after a domestic disturbance at a seasonal residence north of Sault Ste. Marie. On March 10, 2024, shortly before 6:00 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault on Havilland Shores Drive in Havilland Township.
Sault Ste. Marie OPP was assisted by the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the North East Region Canine Unit, North East and North West Region Crisis Negotiators, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Forensic Identification Unit, and the Sault Ste. Marie, East Algoma and Manitoulin OPP Crime Units.
As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:
- Sexual Assault – two counts
- Assault – Spousal
- Assault with a Weapon – Spousal
- Dangerous Operation
- Careless use of Firearm
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Mischief Under $5,000
The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim(s).
