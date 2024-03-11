Michipicoten Golf Course
Staffing & Summer Students 2024
The Michipicoten Golf Club is currently seeking applicants for full-time summer seasonal positions beginning May to July and ending prior to September 1st.
Positions available:
- Greens & Grounds- Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students
- Proshop Attendant – Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students
- Clubhouse Kitchen – Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students
- Clubhouse Cooks – Fulltime Seasonal
Some of these positions are government-funded and require Candidates aged 15 to 30. The number of these position(s) are subject to receipt of funding, (start $16.55 – $21.55)
Unfunded positions do not have the same requirements, and hourly rates are set based on qualifications and experience. Rates starting at $16.55 and above.
Based on MGC HR Policies, all previously employed candidates and students must still submit resumes for the current year.
Only those who have been selected for interviews will be contacted.
Please submit your resume or application with cover letter no later than noon on Friday, March 29, 2024, to the following:
Michipicoten Golf Club
5 Golf Course Road
PO Box 1935
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Email to: [email protected]
