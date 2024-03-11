Michipicoten Golf Course

Staffing & Summer Students 2024

The Michipicoten Golf Club is currently seeking applicants for full-time summer seasonal positions beginning May to July and ending prior to September 1st.

Positions available:

Greens & Grounds- Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students

Proshop Attendant – Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students

Clubhouse Kitchen – Fulltime Seasonal & Summer Students

Clubhouse Cooks – Fulltime Seasonal

Some of these positions are government-funded and require Candidates aged 15 to 30. The number of these position(s) are subject to receipt of funding, (start $16.55 – $21.55)

Unfunded positions do not have the same requirements, and hourly rates are set based on qualifications and experience. Rates starting at $16.55 and above.

Based on MGC HR Policies, all previously employed candidates and students must still submit resumes for the current year.

Only those who have been selected for interviews will be contacted.

Please submit your resume or application with cover letter no later than noon on Friday, March 29, 2024, to the following:

Michipicoten Golf Club

5 Golf Course Road

PO Box 1935

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Email to: [email protected]