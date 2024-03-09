St. Monica’s Church – 4th Sunday of Lent

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

Last Thursday we celebrated the Women World Day of Prayer. We prayed for peace in our hearts and in the world, so that we can have a just and equitable society. This requires everyone to practise the virtues of humanity and patience.

These virtues are given to us by Jesus who, in the Gospel of this 4th Sunday of Lent, invites us to believe in him in order to have eternal life. Eternal life has been opened up to us through Christ’s death and resurrection. Faith is the way to reach it. Let us then be the artisans of eternal life, whose only condition is love of neighbour.

Parish News:

E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 9-17