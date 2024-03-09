Breaking News

St. Monica’s Church – 4th Sunday of Lent

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

Last Thursday we celebrated the Women World Day of Prayer. We prayed for peace in our hearts and in the world, so that we can have a just and equitable society. This requires everyone to practise the virtues of humanity and patience.

These virtues are given to us by Jesus who, in the Gospel of this 4th Sunday of Lent, invites us to believe in him in order to have eternal life. Eternal life has been opened up to us through Christ’s death and resurrection. Faith is the way to reach it. Let us then be the artisans of eternal life, whose only condition is love of neighbour.

 

Parish News:

E-transfer:  has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 9-17

Sat 9 7:00 pm For the repose of Doreen Bugyra by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
Sun 10 9:00 am For the repose of Erzsebet Talian by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
Mon 11   NO MASS.
Tue 12 7:00 pm NO MASS. Father away to Chism Mass.
Wed 13 7:00 pm NO MASS. Father away to Chism Mass.
Thur 14 7:00 pm Mass at Rectory. For the repose of Msgr. Normand Clement by a Parishioner.
Fri 15 11:00 am Mass at LDHC – Extended Care.
Sat 16 7:00 pm For the repose of Hermance Menard by Geri Plecash.
Sun 17 9:00 am For the repose of Ralph Zagar by Geri Plecash.
