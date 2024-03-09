MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)
Last Thursday we celebrated the Women World Day of Prayer. We prayed for peace in our hearts and in the world, so that we can have a just and equitable society. This requires everyone to practise the virtues of humanity and patience.
These virtues are given to us by Jesus who, in the Gospel of this 4th Sunday of Lent, invites us to believe in him in order to have eternal life. Eternal life has been opened up to us through Christ’s death and resurrection. Faith is the way to reach it. Let us then be the artisans of eternal life, whose only condition is love of neighbour.
Parish News:
E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.
Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:
Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 9-17
|Sat
|9
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Doreen Bugyra by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
|Sun
|10
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Erzsebet Talian by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
|Mon
|11
|NO MASS.
|Tue
|12
|7:00 pm
|NO MASS. Father away to Chism Mass.
|Wed
|13
|7:00 pm
|NO MASS. Father away to Chism Mass.
|Thur
|14
|7:00 pm
|Mass at Rectory. For the repose of Msgr. Normand Clement by a Parishioner.
|Fri
|15
|11:00 am
|Mass at LDHC – Extended Care.
|Sat
|16
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Hermance Menard by Geri Plecash.
|Sun
|17
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Ralph Zagar by Geri Plecash.
- St. Monica’s Church – 4th Sunday of Lent - March 9, 2024
- St. Monica’s Church – 3rd Sunday of Lent - March 2, 2024
- St. Monica’s Church – 2nd Sunday of Lent - February 24, 2024