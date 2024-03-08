SSM OPP – Traffic Stop results in Drug & Weapons Charges

Two individuals are facing numerous charges after failing to stop for police. On March 5, 2024, shortly before 2:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Batchewana First Nation Police were notified that a vehicle had failed to stop for officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle on Sweet Grass Street in Garden River First Nation. A search of the vehicle yielded large quantities of various illicit drugs, including over 71 grams of suspected Fentanyl, over 24 grams of suspected Cocaine, over 18 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, and approximately 219 Percocet pills. Street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $17,000.00. Officers also located drug paraphernalia, over $2,000.00 in Canadian currency, and a replica firearm inside the vehicle.

As a result, the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Michael HOGAN-DENIS, from Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Trafficking – Opioid – two counts

Possession of Prohibited Device

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order – three counts

The passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Bridgette SIMONS, from Thessalon, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Trafficking – Opioid – two counts

Possession of Prohibited Device

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Both accused individuals were remanded into custody, pending bail hearings.

Sault Ste. Marie OPP and Batchewana First Nation Police officers were assisted by the OPP Community Street Crime and Canine Units.