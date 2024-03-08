SE OPP Wawa – Resident Twice charged in the same night

A local resident is facing criminal charges after being arrested by police twice in one night. On March 7, 2024, shortly before 1:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of mischief on Third Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Marlee PANCO, 34 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with:

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 8, 2024 in Wawa.

While in police custody, the accused showed signs of being impaired by alcohol. Upon release, the accused was provided a courtesy ride home and warned by police not to drive a vehicle, due to suspected impairment.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., while conducting general patrol in Wawa, Superior East OPP observed the accused driving a vehicle on Mackey Street.

Investigation confirmed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, the accused was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 8, 2024 in Wawa. They were also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.