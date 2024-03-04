A Liddle House of Cards

Gerry Liddle is back in the news again. This time from Bogotá, Columbia.

Building on his expertise gained with AquaNorth/ForestCare, Gerry received funding from FedNor in 2008 to build RainTree. Beautiful offices on Broadway Avenue greeted everyone including then Minister Michael Gravelle, MPP Mike Brown, and local dignitaries and the public for this funding announcement. It all looked beautiful – creating a business to create carbon credits by reforestation. Sounds great, plant trees, get carbon credits, and then sell them on the market. In 2010, an agreement was signed in the Dominican Republic to replant trees there. Moving along, you think.

Then all quiet. Other than the ‘Wawa kerfuffle’, to put it mildly. Debts mounted, the house went up for tax sale, the court case – and Gerry disappeared…

Last year employees at RainTree Global Holding in Bogata, Columbia (registered in Delaware and branch in Boca Raton, Florida) reached out to Wawa-news for help in finding Gerry. They had a tale of woe – hired, no pay, no source deductions paid, no medical benefits (which were needed immediately)… That all sounded familiar.

Unfortunately though, Columbia is a long way away, and Gerry was no longer on the radar in Canada.

Just a few weeks ago, Camilo Andrés Garzón, Editor, and Jineth Prieto, Investigative Reporter, from La Silla Vacia contacted and confirmed the story. They were looking for more information. A whole bunch of people there were hurting. Not just the employees, there were investors, companies, and everyone else who helped to bring life to the promises Gerry was making. At the end of 2023, Gerry announced he was returning to Florida and Canada to seek more money from shareholders. A short visit was promised, two weeks…

He never came back, unreachable by email, phone – he ghosted everyone in Columbia. No trees have ever been planted, but lots of debt was certainly created, and devastated people who trusted in him and his promises.

This house of cards has collapsed.

My only hope is that this gets shared worldwide so that potential investors, and possible employees are aware of this history, and hopefully not get tangled up in promises.

You can read the article in Bogata here: