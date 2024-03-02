St. Monica’s Church – 3rd Sunday of Lent

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

Jesus said: “Destroy this temple, and in three days, I will raise it up”. Jesus was speaking of the temple of his body (Jn 2, 19.21). The Gospel tells us that the temple is the body of Jesus.

But Jesus calls the Church his body, made up of different races, men and women, young and old, poor and rich, sinners and saints. Every Sunday, when the faithful gather to pray, they become the temple where Jesus renews his sacrifice of love.

When you look at the people there, you see the body of Christ. Look at their tired or beaming faces, their smiles or their tears and you will know that you are looking at the face of Christ. They are the body that Jesus promised to raise from the dead. The house of God is made up of baptized people living in communion: a fragile but beautiful temple open to God’s infinite love.

Parish News:

Four (4) Students from Ecole Saint-Joseph will celebrate First Reconciliation on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 pm.

E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:

World Day of Prayer will be celebrated on March 7th at 7:00 pm at Pentecostal Church

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 2-10