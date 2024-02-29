NDP delivers free contraception and diabetes drugs as the first step in medication coverage for Northern Ontarians

On Thursday, New Democrats delivered a framework for the next steps of universal pharmacare for Canadians. As a first step, the NDP has forced the government to cover contraception and diabetes medications and devices free-of-charge for everyone who needs it.

These measures can save women around $200 a year for contraception and around $1,500 per year for those impacted by diabetes.

“For too long people in Northern Ontario have had to make tough choices – fill their prescriptions or put food on the table,” said NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay).

“The NDP is committed to delivering universal pharmacare, and we’ve secured the first steps on full coverage for contraceptives and diabetes medication. People need help now to cover these costs, and New Democrats forced the Liberals to act after decades of broken promises. And Conservatives only want to make your life more expensive as they cater to the Bay Street elite. Their deputy leader, MP Melissa Lantsman, was a former Big Pharma lobbyist. Poilievre’s Conservatives will always protect profits over helping Canadians.”

The Liberals have been promising to act on pharmacare since 1997, but until now, no progress has been made to deliver the medication people need free of charge. Canada is the only G7 country in the world with a universal health care system that doesn’t include a pharmacare program. Singh and the NDP have been pushing the government through the Supply and Confidence Agreement to deliver a framework for pharmacare to save Canadians and the health care system money.

“The Liberals and Conservatives have let Big Pharma off the hook and let them charge Canadians absurd prices for their medication. Giving Northerners better access to the medication they need will mean fewer people going to the emergency room for preventable health issues,” said NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing).

“New Democrats stood up and fought for Canadians by securing the framework for pharmacare. But we also went a step further and forced the Liberals to provide free birth control and diabetes drugs to put more money back in people’s pockets. We will keep fighting to ensure everyone has the coverage they need.”