Breaking News

Hwy 17 Closed (Wawa to Terrace Bay) – OPEN

Feb 28, 2024 at 11:00

At 10:30 a.m. the highway was opened.

Feb 28, 2024 at 05:21

Hwy 17 from Terrace Bay to White River was closed at 3:28 a.m. due to deteriorating weather conditions. Reopening time unknown.

Hwy 17 from Wawa to White River was closed at 5:00 a.m. as well due to poor weather conditions.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*