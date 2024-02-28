Hwy 17 Closed (Wawa to Terrace Bay) – OPEN

Feb 28, 2024 at 11:00
At 10:30 a.m. the highway was opened.
Feb 28, 2024 at 05:21
Hwy 17 from Terrace Bay to White River was closed at 3:28 a.m. due to deteriorating weather conditions. Reopening time unknown.
Hwy 17 from Wawa to White River was closed at 5:00 a.m. as well due to poor weather conditions.
