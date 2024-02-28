Algoma District School Board Approves School Year Calendar for 2024-2025

At the February 27th Regular Board Meeting, Algoma District School Board (ADSB), approved its School Year Calendar for 2024-2025. ADSB adopts the calendar, consisting of a 194 day school year, following our consultation process. The calendar will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for final approval.

The 2024-2025 School Year Calendar will be similar though not identical for all English and French-language schools and all Public and Catholic school boards in the Algoma and Sudbury Districts including Blind River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Hornepayne, Manitoulin Island, Massey, the North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie, Spanish, Wawa and White River.

Overview of the Algoma District School Board 2024-2025 School Year

ADSB school staff begin on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

ADSB students begin classes on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The Christmas holiday schedule is set from Monday, December 23, 2024 to Friday, January 3, 2025 inclusive.

March Break is scheduled from Monday, March 10, to Friday, March 14, 2025.

The last day of classes for staff and students is Friday, June 27, 2025.

Examination Days for Secondary Schools

January 24 to 30, 2025 (5 days)

June 23 to 27, 2025 (5 days)

Professional Activity Days for ADSB:

September 3, 2024 September 27, 2024 November 8, 2024 January 31, 2024 March 28, 2025 May 9, 2025 June 6, 2025

The complete School Year Calendar for 2024-2025 will be available on the ADSB website at www.adsb.on.ca.