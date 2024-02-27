Tuesday Morning News – February 27th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain or freezing rain changing to periods of freezing rain mixed with ice pellets this evening then to snow at times mixed with ice pellets after midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -18. Wind chill -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Congratulations to GHC Big Wish Lottery winner Diana Opryszczko. She took home the $70,000 Grand Prize
- Parents and guardians of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students will have the opportunity to follow two free French as a second language programs. The Beginner 1 program is a 15-week courses. and will be offered online by Collège Boréal starting March 7, 2024. These programs will support Anglophone and Allophone parents as they learn and communicate in French to better support their child’s learning. The cost of the courses is covered by the CSC Nouvelon Parent Involvement Committee. However, spaces in both programs are limited.
