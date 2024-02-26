Nipigon OPP – Charges laid after report of stolen car

An individual is facing multiple charges after members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a report of a stolen motor vehicle early Friday morning.

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment received a report of a stolen vehicle from a business on Arthur Street in the City of Thunder Bay. It was reported that the vehicle was observed travelling eastbound on Highway 11-17 at a high rate of speed.

Nipigon OPP members observed the vehicle around Highway 628 and Highway 11-17. Officers attempted a traffic stop, to which the vehicle did not stop for officers. A Tire Deflation Device (TDD), otherwise known as a Spike belt was successfully utilized causing the vehicle to safely come to a stop. The driver exited, initiating a ground search by officers. The OPP K9 Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team assisted with the search. The driver was subsequently located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Jimmy NADON, 19-years-old of Geraldton has been charged with:

· Dangerous Operation

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

· Flight From Peace Officer

· Theft of Motor Vehicle

· Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence

The accused was brought back to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing. No injuries were sustained throughout the entirety of the investigation.

The accused is now facing a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). The vehicle was returned to its owner. The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.