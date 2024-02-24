Saturday Morning News – February 24

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -3. Wind chill -28 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6. Wind chill -4 this evening and -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Tickets are now available for Chadwic Home’s celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8). A delicious pasta dinner by Judy and Guest Speaker Gina Gasongi Simon await attendees. Call the Home for your tickets – first 100 women who call will receive their pasta dinner free!
- The Government of Ontario today repealed Bill 124 in its entirety through an Order in Council, as was permitted through the legislation. Repealing the Bill will solve for the inequality of workers created by the recent court decision.
