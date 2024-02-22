Nipigon OPP – Arrest made after investigation into drug trafficking

As a result of public complaints and tips, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into drug trafficking in the town of Nipigon.

As a result of this investigation a warrant was issued for the arrest of Adrian CRAWFORD, 52 years old, of Nipigon, Ontario.

On February 21, 2024, the accused was arrested and has been charged with;

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – other drugs, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.