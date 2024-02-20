Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 20

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -28 this morning. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Welcome to Calvary Pentecostal’s new Pastor, Luke Benjamin. We also welcome his wife Alicia and daughter Rosemary!
  • On February 19th the ice was checked on Manitowik Lake, and organizers say that it will be a GO for the 2024 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*