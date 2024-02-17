Snow Squall Watch (Pukaskwa – Searchmont)

Environment Canada issued this alert at 5:28 this morning.

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into Sunday with snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25cm.

It is expected that there will be significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Lake Effect Snow Squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.