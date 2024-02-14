East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Collision between two CMV

On February 9, 2024, shortly after 8:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Algoma Paramedic Services and Huron Shores Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 17 near Basswood Lake Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

A collision occurred between a red eastbound tractor trailer and white westbound tractor trailer. The 36-year-old driver of the red tractor trailer was transported to hospital in Sudbury with life-altering injuries and the 53-year-old driver from Ancaster Township was transported to hospital in Thessalon with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions at 10:10 a.m., and at 11:15 p.m. reopened in both directions. Fire fighters and Lecor (Ministry of Transportation) assisted with traffic control and the detour from Highway 17, (Thessalon) to Highways 129, 554 and 546 to Iron Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.