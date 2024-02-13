Breaking News

Tusday Morning News – February 13

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h. High -8. Wind chill near -18. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -21. Wind chill -14 this evening and -25 overnight.

 

