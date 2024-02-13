Ken Brown Murderer Seeks to have Parole Conditions Rescinded

It’s nearly 30 years since Ken Brown went missing in late November. His body was found six months later in the Sir James Dunn Pit; he had been pushed off a top ledge. He was 18.

His killer, Caleb McIntosh, two years older was found guilty, and sentenced to life-inprisonment for 25 years with no chance of parole.

10 years later, a bid for parole was denied after a strong community response supported the family. 350 residents stated that they did not want Ken’s convicted murderer to return to Wawa or the area.

In December of 2004, Caleb did return with approval from Corrections Canada to Michipicoten River Village for three days. This greatly distressed many Wawa and area residents who sent letters for clarification.

This week, though Ken’s brother James explains on fb, “My brother’s murderer is attempting to have his parole conditions rescinded. This would mean that he would be allowed to return to the Wawa area.

If you would like to voice your concerns, community member statements can be made, and you are welcome to do so. You don’t have to be a member of the community anymore, if you were one at the time and were affected by it, and especially if you are still affected by it in any way, shape, or form, by all means feel free to share.”

If you are on facebook, James says, “Message me directly, for more details, and thank you for the support.” He notes though, ” I’m quite late writing this post, by the way: the due date is Febuary 14th.”

Below is a form that can help a community impact statement, “A community impact statement is a written statement made by a person on behalf of a community describing the harm or loss suffered by that community as a result of a crime.”.

You are asked to send it to:

Laurel Cheng, Victim Services Officer

Correctional Service of Canada, Government of Canada

[email protected]

