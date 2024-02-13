East Algoma OPP – 7th Impaired Charge of 2024

On February 12, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle in a ditch at Village Road East and Walkhouse Bay Road in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

OPP arrived a short time later and while speaking to the driver, police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing.

As a result, Gary FOX, 30 years-of-age from no fixed address Saskatchewan, was charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle-no licence

Drive motor vehicle, no permit

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 4, 2024.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.