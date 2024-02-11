Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

Feb 11, 2024 at 05:58

The highway has been opened.

The current weather radar imagery from Environment Canada shows some snow activity between Wawa and Gargantua Road, so drive with care.

 

 

Feb 11, 2024 at 21:54

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay (Jct of Hwy 17/Hwy 563) due to poor weather conditions.

 

