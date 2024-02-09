Friday Morning News – February 9

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to +1 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -1.
News Tidbits:
- Curling fans might enjoy the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Provincial Curling Championships that started yesterday, Thursday, February 8th, and will continue through Saturday, February 10, at the YNCU Curling Centre.
- Silver Lake Resources and its Sugar Zone Mine, north of White River will be purchased by Red 5 Ltd., based in West Perth, Australia.
- tarting in September 2025, Grades 7, 8 and 10 history classes will include mandatory learning with an emphasis on elevating Black history as Canadian history, by highlighting the various Black communities that emerged, developed and contributed to the development of Canada.
