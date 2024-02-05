Nipigon OPP – Three separate Drivers Charged with Impaired

Three separate drivers are facing charges of Impaired Operation after a busy Saturday night for members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

On February 3, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in Pays Plat First Nation. As a result of the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle was issued a roadside screening device and was subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation.

A 17-year-old young person from Pays Plat First Nation is now charged with Impaired Operation – Alcohol and Drugs and Impaired Operation – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Later in the evening, on February 4, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E program in the Town of Red Rock. The drivers of the first two vehicles that entered the R.I.D.E program each received a roadside screening device and were both subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation.

Brodie Boudreau, 27-years-old and Tyvas Rantala, 28-years-old, both of Red Rock are now charged with Impaired Operation and Impaired Operation (Blood alcohol concentration 80 plus).

All three drivers were brought back to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Each driver is now facing a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-Day vehicle impoundment. Additionally, each accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.