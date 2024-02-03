St. Monica’s Church – 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Meditation by Father Duolomane (Joe)

In the Bible, the Book of Job tells us about one of the greatest unsolved problems of human life: suffering. While Job expresses the suffering of man to which he finds no answer, the Gospel tells us that Jesus came out of kindness to help all human beings. He devoted part of his life to serving the sick and those marginalized by society. Because God cannot bear to see his creatures suffer. This is the only sure answer to the pressing question of human suffering, especially that of the innocent and the just. The only conviction we can have is that God makes trials work for the good of those who endure them with faith, courage, and patience.

May the Lord give us the joy of knowing how to contemplate him so that, in his name, we can see and relieve the suffering of those we meet.

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for February 3 – 11, 2024

Sat 3 7:00 pm For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by Stella Trovarello. Sun 4 9:00 am Prayers for the healing of his mother by Marc. Mon 5 NO MASS. Tue 6 7:00 pm Mass at Rectory. Wed 7 7:00 pm Mass at Rectory. For the repose of Msgr. Normand Clement by a Parishioner. Thur 8 7:00 pm Mass at Rectory. Fri 9 11:00 am Mass at LDHC -Extended Care. Sat 10 7:00 pm For the repose of Simone Provost by Geri Plecash. Sun 11 9:00 am For the repose of Frances Berthiaume by Andy & Sharon Stevens.

2024 Northern Ontario Catholic Youth Conference

The 2024 Northern Ontario Catholic Leadership Conference will be held on Saturday, February 24 at St. Joseph-Scollard Hall in North Bay, Ontario. All young people aged 13-19 are invited to register online at www.northerncatholic.ca. This event is presented by the Office of Youth & Young Adults of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie. Please contact Rectory for additional information at 705-856-2032.

Parishioners are asked to please bring old palms to church to be used to make ashes for Lent season.