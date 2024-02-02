Dr. Catherine Zahn is Being Appointed the New Chair of Ontario Health

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, has recognized Bill Hatanaka’s tremendous 5-year term as chair of Ontario Health and announced that Dr. Catherine Zahn is being appointed as the new chair of Ontario Health, the province’s agency that connects, coordinates and modernizes the delivery of health care.

“I’m thrilled that someone of Dr. Zahn’s experience and skillset has agreed to take on the role of chair of Ontario Health,” said Minister Jones. “Her dedication and expertise have been instrumental in advancing our healthcare initiatives and strengthening our healthcare system. With her decades of experience on the frontlines of Ontario’s health care system and having served in several important leadership positions, Dr. Zahn is perfectly positioned to help carry forward our government’s ongoing work to implement our Your Health plan as we connect people to more convenient care.”

Bill Hatanaka has served as the inaugural chair of Ontario Health since 2019, providing exceptional leadership, including through the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped to oversee the standing up of Ontario Health, including the integration of 22 previously-siloed former agencies to break down barriers and eliminate administrative duplication so more money can be invested in frontline care.

“I’m tremendously grateful to Bill for his years of dedicated service and leadership,” added Minister Jones. “Bill has been an exceptional chair, helping to stand up and put Ontario Health on a successful path that’s integrating the delivery of care in the province. We will miss him greatly. Bill’s dedication to public service is remarkable and we are grateful for his many contributions.”

Dr. Zahn will be stepping down as deputy minister for the Ministry of Health effective February 7, 2024. Mr. Hatanaka completes his five-year term March 6, 2024.