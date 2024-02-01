Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – February 1

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to – this morning then rising. Wind chill near -13. UV index 1 or low.
    Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -14. Wind chill -12 this evening and -20 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Integrity Commissioner Harold G. Elston concluded his investigation and has concluded that Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied, harassed and intimidated the CAO Monika Malherbe and then-director of community services Jason Boyer. Council has taken the step to suspend his pay for 90 days. This was a recommendation from the Integrity Commissioner’s report.
