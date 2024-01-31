Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +2. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 40% chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -6.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock have both been cancelled for this year.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – January 31 - January 31, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – January 30 - January 30, 2024
- Monday Morning News – January 29 - January 29, 2024