Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 31

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +2. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 40% chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -6.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock have both been cancelled for this  year.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*