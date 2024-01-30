Tuesday Morning News – January 30

Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High plus
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near zero.
News Tidbits:
- SSM Municipal Council has officially re-stated their opposition to the possible merger of the Algoma Health Unit and the Sudbury Health Unit. The AHU includes the communities of Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Thessalon, Huron Shores, Bruce Mines, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Spanish, Hilton Beach, and the Townships of Hilton, Jocelyn, Johnson, Laird, MacDonald, Meredith and Aberdeen, Plummer Additional, Prince, St. Joseph, and Tarbutt
- If you are looking for a night out – Iris Place is holding a Paint Nite Fundraiser at the MMCC of February 14th!
